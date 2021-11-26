 
Showbiz
Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at actors who say awards don't matter

Abhishek Bachchan recently called out actors who denounce award shows just because they were not honoured.

During his conversation with a radio host, the Bob Biswas star expressed, “If someone says, ‘I don’t believe in awards’, it is because they didn’t get one. It’s simple.”

“We are artists, if we are praised, that is greater than any award for anybody,” he added.

Getting candid about importance of appreciation for actors, the Bunty Aur Babli star said, “We work a lot for appreciation. Yes, this is our business, we have to run our houses, and there is a financial side to it, absolutely. But you praise an actor and he will be happy. We work for praise, that is the function of the profession.”

“Everybody loves awards. If you didn’t get an award, you are not popular enough or your performance wasn’t good enough, that’s the way I look at it... If we get into conspiracy theories, there are many. If you are good enough, it will come to you, simple as that,” he added.

