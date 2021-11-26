 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Katrina Kaif asks her fans to watch Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Friday requested her millions of fans to watch co-star Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth in cinemas.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor shared the poster of Antim and announced that it is released in cinemas on November 26.

Tagging Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Katrina said, “In cinemas now. Walk, run but grab your ticket now.”

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

The film is produced by Salma Khan, the mother of Salman.

Salman essays the role of a policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy shooting the final leg of Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan.

