Saturday Nov 27 2021
Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele sheds light on one of the ‘biggest gifts’ she’s ever received during the course of her career.

Adele weighed in on it all during her appearance on the Canadian radio station CBC Radio and told Tom Power, “‘We are a dying breed. There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it.”

While discussing her ties to Drake Adele added, “We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of like, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get out]’. We existed in the old school-ness of the industry that we grew up watching and aspiring to [be part of].”

“Having access to someone else that knows exactly what it’s like to be in a certain position sometimes… If I try and talk to one of my other friends about it, they’ll have no idea what I’m talking about. They’re like, “Can’t relate!” So they just switch off.”

Before concluding she also shared a peek into their personal dynamic and admitted, “I can say something to [Drake] and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

