 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin reveals to having a ‘challenging year’ after ‘Rust’ tragedy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Hilaria Baldwin reveals to having a ‘challenging year’ after ‘Rust’ tragedy
Hilaria Baldwin reveals to having a ‘challenging year’ after ‘Rust’ tragedy

US actor and filmmaker Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has admitted to having a challenging year following Rust on-set tragedy.

Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving, Hilaria shared a video of her kids dancing in the supermarket and wrote, “I didn’t take a photo of my whole family today. Here is Carmen and Marilu dancing in the supermarket.”

She continued, “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one of a challenging year.”

“I know for many, many of us…but I will only speak from personal experience right now. Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…”

“I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you. I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say “I love you more”. It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day.”


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans

Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others
Queen only talks to two people on her 'anti-hacker encrypted' mobile phone

Queen only talks to two people on her 'anti-hacker encrypted' mobile phone
Zoë Kravitz lauds Robert Pattinson's 'transformation' as Batman: 'He was incredible'

Zoë Kravitz lauds Robert Pattinson's 'transformation' as Batman: 'He was incredible'
Jason Sudeikis feels 'safe' with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Jason Sudeikis feels 'safe' with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup
Josephine Baker’s extraordinary life in dates

Josephine Baker’s extraordinary life in dates
Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91

Legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91
Meghan Markle intends to give Archie ‘incredible childhood’: report

Meghan Markle intends to give Archie ‘incredible childhood’: report
Princess Charlotte’s ‘cheeky side’ unearthed: ‘She is the real boss’

Princess Charlotte’s ‘cheeky side’ unearthed: ‘She is the real boss’
Prince William hid all ‘the stresses and strains’ from Kate Middleton: report

Prince William hid all ‘the stresses and strains’ from Kate Middleton: report
Prince Charles spoiling George with ‘impressive gifts’: report

Prince Charles spoiling George with ‘impressive gifts’: report
Prince Harry ‘unleashed wrath’ after hitting breaking point over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘unleashed wrath’ after hitting breaking point over Meghan Markle

Latest

view all