Saturday Nov 27 2021
Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly attend diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Pathan actor will be among one of the 200 guests attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, rumoured to be taking place on December 9.

The report citing a source close to Katrina and her rumoured beau Vicky, says Shah Rukh Khan may make a quick ‘entry and exit’ as the Zero actor will definitely not participate in entire three to four days wedding festivities.

According to some media outlets, Vicky Kaushal, who is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina will exchange vows on December 9 at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds have reportedly also invited Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.

