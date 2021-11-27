 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali equals Waqar Younis, Imran Khan's record

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis (left), Hasan Ali (center) and Imran Khan (right). Photo: file
Pakistani right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has bounced back from his disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup to once again become a fan favourite. 

Hasan was the architect of Bangladesh's lower-order batting collapse on Saturday as he took quick wickets to ensure a dangerous Bangladesh were restricted to 330 runs in their first innings at Chittagong. 

With figures of 5/51, Hasan Ali not only managed to be the pick of the Pakistani bowlers during Bangladesh's first innings but also entered the record books alongside some of the greatest names of the game. 

With his latest five-fer, Hasan Ali has now equalled records for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket by a Pakistani fast bowler in a calendar year, set by legends Imran Khan and Waqar Younis. 

All three — Imran Khan, Waqar Younis and Hasan Ali — now have 5 five-fers in Test cricket to their name within a calendar year (1982, 1990 and 2021, respectively). 

Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis holds the record for the most five-fers ever (across formats) in a calendar year by a Pakistani fast bowler, with 6 in 1993. 

Hasan Ali thanks fans for support after dismal T20 World Cup

A couple of days earlier, Hasan Ali had thanked fans for sticking by him despite his crucial dropped catch in Shaheen Shah Afridi's last over in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. 

Pakistan had ended up losing the match to Australia after Matthew Wade, given a reprieve, slapped the next three balls for sixes. 

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations ... but [you] are not more disappointed than me," Hasan Ali had posted on social media a few days earlier. 

"Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve [the] Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work," he had added. "This patch will make me stronger."

