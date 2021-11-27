Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video goes viral

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis have yet again set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves on the iconic song from film Mr. India, 'Kate Nahin Kat Te', and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



Terence warmly welcomed Nora on India’s Best Dancer show nearly a year after an inappropriate viral video.

The Dilbar girl will be the guest judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer season 2 with Terence, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur this weekend.

In the recent promo of the show, Terence was left awestruck with Nora’s arrival that he stood up and screamed, “Welcome back Nora.”

Later, the duo also performed their sizzling dance on 'Kate Nahin Kat Te'.



Fatehi and Terence danced together nearly a year after their inappropriate dance video went viral and the latter became victim of social media trolling.

Meanwhile, when Malaika asked Nora if she missed Terence, she said, “Of course I missed him.”

Terence thanked Nora and held her hand.