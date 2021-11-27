Suniel Shetty breaks into tears on day 1 of 'Tadap' filming

Suniel Shetty broke into tears on the first day of Tadap’s filming which will mark his son Ahan Shetty’s acting debut.

The film’s director, Milan Luthria, recalled that the Dhadkan star got emotional while thinking about his father’s struggles.

During an interview with Zoom, Lutharia expressed, “We were shooting there and it was the first day. Suniel and his wife (Mana Shetty) came to wish us. And he was very emotional.”

The film-maker told that the 60-year-old actor ‘took him aside and said that his father had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema' where the shooting was carried on.

“And he (Shetty) said that 'I don't know whether its destiny or I don't know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father',” Lutharia quoted.

The upcoming film which is a remake of 2018 Telugu movie RX 100, is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and it will hit theatres on December 3.