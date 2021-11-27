 
sports
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter loves Hasan Ali's post T20 World Cup redemption arc

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter loves Hasan Alis post T20 World Cup redemption arc

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali has bounced back and continued his good run of form against Bangladesh in the first Test match against the hosts, being played in Chittagong. 

The fast bowler seems to be on a journey to redeem himself after dropping a crucial Matthew Wade catch off a Shaheen Shah delivery in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this month, which had earned him the ire of a section of Pakistani cricket fans. 

Hasan Ali took five wickets to ensure the Bangladeshi batsmen were kept in check during the first Test. 

PCB, of course, was elated at Hasan Ali's achievement. 

Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan hailed Hasan Ali's performance in red-ball cricket this year. 

Wisden was surprised at the amount of Test cricket Hasan Ali played last year, and the year before that, and how he has been able to take so many wickets in just seven Test matches this year. 

Daniyal Rasool termed it a "magnificent comeback" from a worrying back injury. 

Twitter user Salman Khan thought Hasan Ali's haircut had something to do with his stellar bowling performance. 

Nimra Afzaal was just plain happy Hasan Ali was back to being the bowler Pakistan always knew him to be. 

"One minute down, one minute up," tweeted Zohaib Butt. 

After being thrashed a bit by the Bangladeshi middle-order batters, Pakistan managed to dismiss the hosts for 330 runs in their first innings. 

More From Sports:

Amitabh Bachchan says Indians, Pakistanis 'nestled in the warmth' of Kohli's hug to Rizwan

Amitabh Bachchan says Indians, Pakistanis 'nestled in the warmth' of Kohli's hug to Rizwan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali is now in the company of bowling greats Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali is now in the company of bowling greats Imran Khan, Waqar Younis
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan off to a steady start against Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan off to a steady start against Bangladesh
Shoaib Malik says 'not thinking about retirement at all'

Shoaib Malik says 'not thinking about retirement at all'
Pak vs WI: West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour

Pak vs WI: West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour
ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers likely to shift to UAE amid new COVID variant scare

ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers likely to shift to UAE amid new COVID variant scare
Which Pakistani cricketers will not be part of series against West Indies?

Which Pakistani cricketers will not be part of series against West Indies?
ECB reveals action plan to tackle racism after former Yorkshire cricketer's allegations

ECB reveals action plan to tackle racism after former Yorkshire cricketer's allegations
Bangladesh court rejects plea against hoisting Pakistani flag during cricket practice session

Bangladesh court rejects plea against hoisting Pakistani flag during cricket practice session
New coronavirus variant jeopardises India's South Africa tour

New coronavirus variant jeopardises India's South Africa tour
Lahore court grants PTV Sports relief after PCB suspends broadcast agreement

Lahore court grants PTV Sports relief after PCB suspends broadcast agreement
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan cricket team safe after 6.1-magnitude earthquake felt in Chittagong

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan cricket team safe after 6.1-magnitude earthquake felt in Chittagong

Latest

view all