Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter loves Hasan Ali's post T20 World Cup redemption arc

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali has bounced back and continued his good run of form against Bangladesh in the first Test match against the hosts, being played in Chittagong.

The fast bowler seems to be on a journey to redeem himself after dropping a crucial Matthew Wade catch off a Shaheen Shah delivery in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this month, which had earned him the ire of a section of Pakistani cricket fans.

Hasan Ali took five wickets to ensure the Bangladeshi batsmen were kept in check during the first Test.

PCB, of course, was elated at Hasan Ali's achievement.



Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan hailed Hasan Ali's performance in red-ball cricket this year.

Wisden was surprised at the amount of Test cricket Hasan Ali played last year, and the year before that, and how he has been able to take so many wickets in just seven Test matches this year.

Daniyal Rasool termed it a "magnificent comeback" from a worrying back injury.

Twitter user Salman Khan thought Hasan Ali's haircut had something to do with his stellar bowling performance.

Nimra Afzaal was just plain happy Hasan Ali was back to being the bowler Pakistan always knew him to be.

"One minute down, one minute up," tweeted Zohaib Butt.

After being thrashed a bit by the Bangladeshi middle-order batters, Pakistan managed to dismiss the hosts for 330 runs in their first innings.