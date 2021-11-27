Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics

 
Ananya Panday who is currently busy in Liger's filming shared a sneak peek into her visit to Los Angeles harbour on her Instagram account.

Keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts, the Student of the Year 2 star dropped a couple of striking pictures of blue waters as she hit the City of Angeles for her upcoming film's shoot.

Earlier this week, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star uploaded a few photographs on the photo-sharing platform in which she donned a bathrobe while posing for the camera in a car.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post, ‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain)”

On the work front, Panday has back-to-back movies lined up as she is also gearing up for another project, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Fans will also be able to spot the diva in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

