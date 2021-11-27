 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Watch: Karan Johar announces Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 with quirky video

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has renewed Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives for season two!

Turning to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the director announced that his Netflix original show is coming back, featuring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Seema Khan and Bhavna Pandey.

"Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever.Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!" captioned Karan alongside snippets from the show.

In the short clip, Neelam is spotted speaking to the camera, saying, "You guys have no idea what's coming your way" in a confessional.

Take a look:



