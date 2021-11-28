Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga recently shed light on the struggles Tony Bennett’s been dealing with since his Alzheimers diagnosis.

Gaga got candid about it all while speaking on The Last Show and was also quoted saying, “He is a remarkable human being, he served our country, he also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he used to sneak Duke Ellington into the back of hotels to play jazz music all night long.”

“His commitment to civil rights, and to humanity, is something that he has taught me from a young age to take with me in all that I do. I love him very deeply.”

Before concluding she also weighed in on hitting Billboard’s Top 10 with Bennett and spilled the beans on the one thing that still makes him light up to this day.

“When jazz begins, this man lights up in a way that is such magic,” Gaga explained.

She also admitted, music’s power to help him healing is what’s helping him deal with the pain. “Music is magic. Music is a miracle.”