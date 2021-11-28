 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 28 2021
WATCH: In PTI rally, man asks PM Imran Khan to resign

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan
A young man, believed to a PTI worker, went on stage during a public meeting of the party in Islamabad Saturday, grabbed the mic and said it is better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

Following speeches by MNAs Raja Khurram Shehzad and Ali Nawaz Awan and federal minister Asad Umar, the young man took the mic after some people on stage asked him to say whatever he wanted to. He predicted the future of Pakistan, saying, "Everything will be exactly the same as Raja Khurram Shehzad has said. But Imran Khan will not be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

"No rulers, only the masses [no hukmraan, only awam]," he said. Later, some PTI workers took the mic back from him. 


