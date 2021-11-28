Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

 
Bollywood actress and filmmaker Soni Razdan extended love and sweet wishes to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday with a sweet poem for her.

Taking to Instagram, Soni posted a lovely photo of the daughter with a heartfelt poem.

She captioned it, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday.”

“Happy Birthday my sweetness and light

Your love and perfection makes everything light

The day you were born the sun shone so bright

And in more ways than one day never became night

(Ha ha you know what I mean right

About babies who don’t sleep in the night)

What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million

You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion

Times better than you’ll ever know

So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go

You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion

Your way with words won’t go out of fashion

That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong

In my eyes you can do no wrong

Wish you all the love and the glory

As you continue to write your story

Happy Birthday my sweetness and light

My love for you will always shine bright”.


