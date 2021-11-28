Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Sunday Nov 28, 2021
Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘best friend’ sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday.
The Gully Boy actor turned to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo with her elder sister to wish her a very happy birthday.
Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my sweetie.
My happy place.
My safe place.
My mother
My best friend
My child.”
She continued, “I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!”
“I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon,” Alia concluded.