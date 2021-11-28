 
Alia Bhatt wishes 'all the love and joy' for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘best friend’ sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 33rd birthday.

The Gully Boy actor turned to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo with her elder sister to wish her a very happy birthday.

Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my sweetie.

My happy place.

My safe place.

My mother

My best friend

My child.”

She continued, “I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!”

“I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon,” Alia concluded.


