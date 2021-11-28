Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at quitting comedy after 12 shows were cancelled in two months

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was jailed earlier this year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his jokes, has hinted at quitting after multiple show cancellations in recent months.

According to reports, Faruqui’s upcoming show in Bangalore was canceled after Bangalore police asked the Good Shepherd Auditorium management to stall it citing a possible ‘law and order’ situation.

He had already sold 600 tickets to the show.





Faruqui took to Instagram on Sunday to caption a post, “Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. (Hatred won, artist lost). I’m done! Goodbye.”

In the three-post series, he detailed the events leading up to his dejection saying, “Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancelling my shows which have nothing problematic in it. This is unfair.”

“We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience,” he added.





Faruqui went on to clearly state: “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. I’m done. Goodbye.”