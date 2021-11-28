 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at quitting comedy after 12 shows were cancelled in two months
Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at quitting comedy after 12 shows were cancelled in two months

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was jailed earlier this year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his jokes, has hinted at quitting after multiple show cancellations in recent months.

According to reports, Faruqui’s upcoming show in Bangalore was canceled after Bangalore police asked the Good Shepherd Auditorium management to stall it citing a possible ‘law and order’ situation.

He had already sold 600 tickets to the show.


Faruqui took to Instagram on Sunday to caption a post, “Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. (Hatred won, artist lost). I’m done! Goodbye.”

In the three-post series, he detailed the events leading up to his dejection saying, “Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancelling my shows which have nothing problematic in it. This is unfair.”

“We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience,” he added.


Faruqui went on to clearly state: “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. I’m done. Goodbye.”

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement
Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio
Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family
Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch

Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo

Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo
Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday
Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch

Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch
Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics
Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Latest

view all