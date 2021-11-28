PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133

Sunday Nov 28, 2021
The war for votes between PML-N and PPP in Lahore's NA-133, where a by-election is due on December 5, has gone beyond the constituency to social media, where a viral video appears to show voters being bribed by party members.
Both parties have blamed each other's workers for the alleged move.
PML-N's Muhammad Arif registered a complaint with the Election Commission of Pakistan stating that the PPP is "buying off votes in the constituency".
Arif alleged that the PPP is taking sworn testimonies from the "bought" voters and distributing Rs2,000 per person.
Meanwhile, PPP Punjab's secretary of information, Shahzad Cheema, noted that such videos are doing the rounds on social media, saying that "the clips are being made to go viral by both parties".
He claimed his party had not issued directives to anyone to give any entity any money.
"If this has occurred at any level, the PPP strongly condemns the act," he said.
Cheema said that the videos are a "ploy" to ruin the election.
Meanwhile, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary also shared a video on Twitter, with the caption stating: "The true face of the PML-N has been exposed."
According to Chaudhary, in the video, women voters are being paid for their votes and a sworn testimony is being obtained from them.
"This is why they are against EVMs (electronic voting machines)," he wrote.
The lower house seat from Lahore fell vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who died on October 11 due to heart-related complications.
According to the Punjab election commission, there are 254 polling stations in the constituency. Out of these, 199 polling stations have been declared sensitive.
The total number of voters in NA-133 is 440,485.
The Punjab home department has approved the deployment of Rangers along with police during the NA-133 Lahore by-election, Geo News reported earlier this week, citing sources.
Closed-circuit television cameras will also be installed at the polling stations.