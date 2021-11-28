PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133

PML-N alleges sworn testimonies being sought by PPP from voters in exchange of Rs2,000.

PPP condemns move, denies involvement.

Seat from Lahore fell vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

The war for votes between PML-N and PPP in Lahore's NA-133, where a by-election is due on December 5, has gone beyond the constituency to social media, where a viral video appears to show voters being bribed by party members.

Both parties have blamed each other's workers for the alleged move.

PML-N's Muhammad Arif registered a complaint with the Election Commission of Pakistan stating that the PPP is "buying off votes in the constituency".

Arif alleged that the PPP is taking sworn testimonies from the "bought" voters and distributing Rs2,000 per person.

Meanwhile, PPP Punjab's secretary of information, Shahzad Cheema, noted that such videos are doing the rounds on social media, saying that "the clips are being made to go viral by both parties".

He claimed his party had not issued directives to anyone to give any entity any money.



"If this has occurred at any level, the PPP strongly condemns the act," he said.

Cheema said that the videos are a "ploy" to ruin the election.



Meanwhile, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhary also shared a video on Twitter, with the caption stating: "The true face of the PML-N has been exposed."

According to Chaudhary, in the video, women voters are being paid for their votes and a sworn testimony is being obtained from them.

"This is why they are against EVMs (electronic voting machines)," he wrote.



NA-133 seat falls vacant after MNA's death

