 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served food to 30 people herself: Read

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Vishal Dadlani revealed recently that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once served food to 30 people on tour
Vishal Dadlani revealed recently that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once served food to 30 people on tour

Indian musician Vishal Dadlani revealed recently that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once served food to 30 people, including her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on tour, reported The Hindustan Times.

Vishal, a judge on Indian reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, made the revelation in a recent episode where Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan was invited to promote his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

When asked if Aishwarya ever does house chores, Vishal answered on Abhishek’s behalf, recalling a time on tour when around 30 people requested to have dinner with Amitabh.

“Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone,” shared Vishal.

“She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love.”

He went on to add, “We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert, and only then did she sit to eat.” 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan’s song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for 6 years, reveals the actor

Salman Khan’s song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for 6 years, reveals the actor
Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations

Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations
Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement
Kartik Aryan waves to fan who calls him 'Bhai': Watch

Kartik Aryan waves to fan who calls him 'Bhai': Watch
Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio
Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family
Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch

Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo

Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo
Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday
Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch

Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch
Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Latest

view all