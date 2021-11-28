 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
APP

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

By
APP

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

President Arif Alvi (left) with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) in a meeting in Ashgabat. — APP
President Arif Alvi (left) with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) in a meeting in Ashgabat. — APP

  • Two presidents concur to further strengthen the ECO to achieve its objectives.
  • Alvi says there was a need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region.
  • Meets Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev; exchanges views on bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Turkey on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of President Arif Alvi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat on his visit to Turkmenistan. 

The two leaders concurred to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to achieve its objectives and underlined the need for collective efforts of the region, particularly of the Islamic countries, to stop Islamophobia.

President Alvi said there was a need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region. He thanked the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the issue of Kashmir.

Earlier, President Alvi also met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade and economic cooperation.

President Arif Alvi (left) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (right) at a meeting in Ashgabat on 28 November 2021. — APP
President Arif Alvi (left) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (right) at a meeting in Ashgabat on 28 November 2021. — APP

He stressed the need for increasing political contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.

