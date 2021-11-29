Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Cham Cham’ crosses one billion views

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s song Cham Cham from film Baaghi has crossed one billion views on YouTube.



Shraddha took to Instagram to celebrate the one billion milestone.

The Saaho actor expressed her excitement and also thanked her fans for their love.

Posting the video clip from the song, Shraddha said, “Join the Cham Cham party with me as we’ve crossed 1 billion + views on YouTube!.”

The endearing post has received over 1.5 million hearts within no time.



Popular track Cham Cham, written by Kumaar, is crooned by Monali Thakur.

It was part of action thriller Baaghi, which was directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.