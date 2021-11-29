Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi becomes Test cricket's highest wicket-taker this year

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing a Bangladeshi batter. Photo: Twitter

Shaheen Afridi has taken 44 Test wickets in 2021 so far, which os more than any other bowler this year.

Left-arm pacer says he enjoys bowling with new ball, he and Hasan Ali "back each other".

Shaheen Afridi says Pakistan eyeing to dismiss Bangladesh early on.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi added another feather to his cap Sunday when he became the leading wicket-taker in Test matches this year.

Shaheen Afridi currently has 44 Test wickets this year from only eight Test matches, the most by far by any other bowler in 2021.

The lanky left-arm pacer expressed happiness at the decision, saying that he always tries to get Pakistan to win matches through his bowling.



He spoke about hunting batters with bowling partner Hasan Ali, who is also in spectacular form these days.

"I enjoy bowling with the new ball. We [Shaheen and Hasan] back each other and try to get wickets while bowling in tandem. Even in the second innings, we kept the pressure from both ends," he said.



Shaheen Afridi said the Pakistani bowlers will do their utmost to ensure Bangladesh are dismissed for a low score Monday on a pitch that has more to offer to bowlers than batters.

“We hope to take early wickets Monday morning and restrict the hosts to a low total in the second innings on a track where batting is not all that easy," he said.

He added that the ball has already started turning. "Spinners are getting help from the wicket which is keeping low also."

Meanwhile, bowling coach Vernon Philander will be heading home today (Monday) following the news of travel restrictions being imposed on African countries due to the spread of the latest COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Pakistan need 202 runs to win the first Test match.