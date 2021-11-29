Fawad criticises designer for modelling bareheaded at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

Fawad says "the designer/model must apologise to Sikh community."

Minister says Kartarpur gurdwara is a religious site, "not a film set".

Journalist calling out "religiously hurtful" act asks PM Imran Khan and relevant Pakistani authorities to take notice.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has censured a Lahore-based dress designer and a model for modeling bareheaded at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

The pictures and videos of the designer, who models for her own women's attire collection on social media, were condemned by an Indian Sikh journalist on Twitter.

The journalist had called out the "religiously hurtful" act, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan and relevant Pakistani authorities to take notice of it.

"Modelling bareheaded for ladies' attire, in the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman, has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs. Further, the pictures were uploaded on social media," the journalist wrote.

Fawad, taking notice of the matter, said that the Kartarpur gurdwara is a religious site and "not a film set".

"The designer/model must apologise to the Sikh community," he stressed.

The Lahore-based designer had posted the pictures and videos from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle two days ago.

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is the biggest yet Sikh shrine of the world that stretches over four acres of land while acres of land around it have been cultivated for gardens/farms.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The corridor was recently reopened on November 17 for allowing Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the world to visit the gurdwara to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of their religion's founder.