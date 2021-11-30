 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Charles summons legal team to contest claims he made racist remarks against Archie

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Charles was earlier accused of raising concerns over Archies skin colour in new book
Prince Charles has considering to take the matter to court over unfound claims he was the one who made racist comments against Archie. 

The heir apparent was earlier accused in new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan that he raised concerns over Archie's skin colour.

An insider told The Sun: “The claims are utterly ridiculous.

“There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles’ reputation.”

Responding to the bombshell claim, Buckingham Palace said last night, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”

In their March interview with the TV mogul, Harry and Meghan revealed a senior royal raised concerns over 'how dark Archie's skin could would be.'

The Duke of Sussex agreed and said he would "never share" the full details of the discussion.

Oprah later revealed it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the comment, telling CBS This Morning: "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations."

