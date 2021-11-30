 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
AFP

Hollywood heirlooms under the hammer in blockbuster auction

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Hollywood heirlooms under the hammer in blockbuster auction
Hollywood heirlooms under the hammer in blockbuster auction

Los Angeles: A cross-section of entertainment history goes under the hammer this week, with an auction of costumes and props from some of the most successful films and television series of the past few decades.

Fans will get the chance to bid on a cinematic smorgasbord that includes the suit worn by John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction," Patrick Swayze´s "Point Break" surfboard and Ron Weasley´s wand from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Also on the block are a dagger from "Game of Thrones," Liam Neeson´s light saber from "The Phantom Menace" and a prop machine gun used by Bruce Willis in "Die Hard."

The auction includes over 1,200 items and reaches back into entertainment history, to include personal effects that once belonged to screen siren Marilyn Monroe, as well as an original script for the final episode of "M*A*S*H."

Michael Keaton´s "Batman" cowl, as well as items from "Terminator" and "A Clockwork Orange," are rounded out with Gal Gadot´s "Wonder Woman" lasso.

Julien´s Auctions, which is holding the sale in Beverly Hills from Thursday, promises a "blockbuster auction."

"This two-day event offers some of Hollywood´s most famous pop culture relics from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today´s modern and contemporary film and television classics," the company said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' alleged inquiry about Archie’s skin colour dubbed 'fiction'

Prince Charles' alleged inquiry about Archie’s skin colour dubbed 'fiction'
Tiffany Haddish breaks up with Common after one year of dating

Tiffany Haddish breaks up with Common after one year of dating

Barbados declares 'diamond' Rihanna a national hero

Barbados declares 'diamond' Rihanna a national hero
Kim Kardashian sends love to Virgil Abloh’s wife in tribute to fashion designer

Kim Kardashian sends love to Virgil Abloh’s wife in tribute to fashion designer
Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth as head of state
Virgil Abloh remembered at UK fashion awards

Virgil Abloh remembered at UK fashion awards
Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes breakup: What is the reason?

Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes breakup: What is the reason?
Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande win hearts again on iHeartRadio

Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande win hearts again on iHeartRadio
Charles summons legal team to contest claims he made racist remarks against Archie

Charles summons legal team to contest claims he made racist remarks against Archie

Selena Gomez launches mental health initiative with mom

Selena Gomez launches mental health initiative with mom

Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with her hidden talent in new video

Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with her hidden talent in new video
Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'

Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'

Latest

view all