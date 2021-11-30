 
Kangana Ranaut appeared delighted to hear the news of Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after she hilariously bid farewell to the latter.

With the recent resignation of Dorsey, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who is an Indian-origin executive, reached to new heights.

While, Agrawal’s achievement was warmly celebrated by netizens, the Bollywood stars stole the spotlight with their warm wishes.

Out of these acknowledgments, Ranauts’ stood out the most as she shared the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, “Bye Chacha Jack...”

Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to CEO of Twitter, ‘Bye Chacha Jack’

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher also opened up on the news as the latter tweeted, “Its our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen !" (Translated into English)

The co-founder of the micro-blogging site stepped down from his post on Monday without specifying any particular reason behind the decision. 

