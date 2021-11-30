Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Winning away from home always special, says Ramiz Raja

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaks to the press. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed happiness as the national cricket team defeated Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two-match series Tuesday.

The former cricketer and PCB boss took to Twitter to commend Babar Azam XI for winning the match on a wicket that offered a lot to spinners.

"Congrats boys! chasing 200 on a turning pitch was a test of sorts. Great that the chase was executed perfectly. And winning away from home is always more special," he tweeted.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the first Test match helped by Ali's 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique. The match ended before lunch on the final day.

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique had already made 109 overnight, chasing Bangladesh's 202-run target.

Bangladesh had to wait until the 10th over of the day for their first success when Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Shafique lbw on 73 with a fuller delivery.

Shafique, who also scored a fifty in the first innings, fell after hitting eight fours and a six.

Ali, who made 133 in Pakistan's first innings, looked poised to become first Pakistani to a make a Test century pair in six years, after Misbah-ul-Haq achieved the feat against Australia in 2014.

But Taijul Islam hit him in front of the middle stump with a straighter delivery, with Pakistan just 31 runs from victory.

"Our thought process was to stay at the wicket and put up a partnership. I have been playing domestic cricket and performing well. That's what I carried into this game," said man of the match Ali.

He left the crease to a standing ovation and was also congratulated by Bangladeshi fielders on a splendid 148-ball innings that saw 12 boundaries.

Additional reporting by AFP