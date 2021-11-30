Romeo Beckham makes stylish red carpet debut with model girlfriend

Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, hit the British Fashion Awards with model Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, hit the British Fashion Awards with model girlfriend Mia Regan, marking their first red carpet appearance together, reported People.

Beckham, 19, and Regan, also 19, were seen at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday in matching black outfits; Beckham in a classic military-style suit and Regan in a black Proenza Schouler dress.

Regan even opened up about getting fashion advice for the carpet from Beckham’s mother Posh Spice herself.

“Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure," she told Vogue.

The outing marked their second public appearance after attending the Wimbledon event in London earlier in June. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2019.