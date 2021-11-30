 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Spider-Man producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return
'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

Spider-Man’s long-time producer, Amy Pascal recently revealed that Tom Holland is most likely to continue starring in more Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The much-acclaimed super hero trilogy is set to wrap up but the upcoming super hero film will not be that last time Holland appeared in MCU.

During her conversation with Fandango, Pascal opened up on the character’s on-screen future.

She stated, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

The Sony producer also shared, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

However, fans have to wait a bit longer as nothing related to the matter has been confirmed so far. 

More From Entertainment:

Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours
Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'
Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday
Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial

Chicago jury all set to hear case in Jussie Smollett trial
Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute

Louis Vuitton to show Virgil Abloh's last collection in Miami as tribute
Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

Family of youngest Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral

‘House of Gucci’ film branded an ‘insult’ by real Gucci family

‘House of Gucci’ film branded an ‘insult’ by real Gucci family
Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to replace Carson Daly as New Year’s show host

Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to replace Carson Daly as New Year’s show host

Latest

view all