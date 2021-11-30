'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

Spider-Man’s long-time producer, Amy Pascal recently revealed that Tom Holland is most likely to continue starring in more Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The much-acclaimed super hero trilogy is set to wrap up but the upcoming super hero film will not be that last time Holland appeared in MCU.

During her conversation with Fandango, Pascal opened up on the character’s on-screen future.

She stated, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

The Sony producer also shared, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

However, fans have to wait a bit longer as nothing related to the matter has been confirmed so far.