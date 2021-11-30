Karachi University extends deadline for submission of forms for entry-test based online admissions 2022

The University of Karachi's Silver Jubilee gate. — APP/File

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of the application forms of the entry-test based online admissions 2022 in BE, BS, BEd (H), BS (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme) till December 03, 2022, and in Department of Visual Studies until December 02, 2022.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the in-charge of KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar advised that students should obtain admission details, online admission forms, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and upload/submit the relevant documents, along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline.

She mentioned that for the first time, the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sichuan Normal University China is offering a split two + two year BS Chinese degree programme through which students will complete the last two years of their studies in SNU China on a scholarship and obtain a joint BS degree from both universities.

Dr Saima Akhtar shared the admissions in BE, BS, BEd (H), four-year degree programmes are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science [(BSCS) and (BSSE)], Criminology, Split 2 +2 Chinese, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required), Doctor of Physical Therapy, and Doctor of Pharmacy.

She added that admissions in the BS (Third Year) two-year programs would be given in the departments of Business Administration [BS (BBA)], Public Administration (BSPA), and Computer Science (BSCS).

The in-charge KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima informed that the University of Karachi would conduct the entry-test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

She added that students applying in four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS, whereas candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60% marks in pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams.

She mentioned that students, who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

According to her, candidates awaiting their pre-requisite results are also eligible to apply. However, they have to submit their results at least three days prior to the date of the announcement of admission list. She mentioned that the admission list for the test based departments would be announced on December 19, 2021.