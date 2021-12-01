Anoushey Ashraf schools co-stars who call her 'babe', intervene 'personal space'

 
Anoushey Ashraf schools celebrity friends, co-stars on 'personal space'

Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf wants her co-stars to understand the meaning of 'personal space.'

Ashraf, who is always big on women empowerment, turned to her Twitter on Monday to 'rant' about all those people who do not respect her boundaries and engage in unnecessary physical contact.

"Just because we worked well on a project together doesn’t mean I’m now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We’re colleagues, NOT friends. Know the difference. Understand the concept of personal space. #rant," tweeted Ashraf.

The actor's fans instantly validated her views on the comment section.

"Does this give a license to everyone to be physically close to her? Not at all. It's her choice to keep people at a desirable distance. Sort your head man," wrote one Twitter user while another added: "I agree with her. Means if she wants to get close distance then its fine. She has right to keep people at her desirable distance."

