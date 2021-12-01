 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didn't have

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

What habit Khloe Kardashian wishes daughter True Thompson didnt have

Khloe Kardashian has shared how her daughter True is similar like her.

Speaking in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that the three-year-old adopted her mother’s organization skills.

While many moms would be relieved that their daughters have taken on their habits, the Good American founder stated otherwise.

"I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I'm very regimented. And I don't want that for True, but she already has so much of that," Khloé said.

"I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from,

"I always just try to mess things up and tell her, 'It's OK to live in a mess!' Although I'm cringing inside, I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn't."

More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'
Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth

Aaron Carter says fiancée ‘deceived’ him days after son’s birth
Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023
Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch

Selena Gomez’s fans not happy with her Alcohol joke: Watch
Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero
Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her
Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2

Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2
Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Latest

view all