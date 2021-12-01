Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are allegedly getting married in December and Indian media is dishing details from the couple's wedding day.
The big day, that is supposed to be held in Jaipur, will consist of strict SOPs for guests, including a non-disclosure agreement to be signed by guests.
Some of the content of the NDA list, as per India Today include:
In the wake of new COVID-19 variant, Omicrom, both Katrina and Vicky are also planning to downsize the guest list.
"They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued," said the source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.