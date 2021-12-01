 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are allegedly getting married in December and Indian media is dishing details from the couple's wedding day.

The big day, that is supposed to be held in Jaipur, will consist of strict SOPs for guests, including a non-disclosure agreement to be signed by guests.

Some of the content of the NDA list, as per India Today include:

  • No disclosure of wedding attendance
  • No photography
  • No sharing pictures on social media
  • No sharing location on social media
  • No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue
  • All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners
  • No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant, Omicrom, both Katrina and Vicky are also planning to downsize the guest list.

"They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued," said the source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

