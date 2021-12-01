 
Director Ayan Mukerji teases new photo from Alia-Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’

Brahmastra , starring real-life sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is produced by Karan Johar
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji continues to tease his mega-starrer, sharing new glimpses at the film’s star cast on set.

Days after the filmmaker shared “Flashes of Time” from the filmset on his Instagram, he returned to the photo-sharing app to share even more photos.

Uploading photos of actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy on set, Ayan captioned this series, “Flashes of Time (2)!”

One photo shows Alia and Ranbir deep in discussion with their director, while other snaps show Ayan intensely directing Amitabh and Nagarjuna.

Perhaps the most striking photo is Mouni’s, who is seen as a black silhouette against a red sky.

Take a look below:

Brahmastra, which stars real-life sweethearts Ranbir and Alia in lead roles, is produced by Karan Johar and stars Big B, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. 

