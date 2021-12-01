 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Megan Fox, who has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since she split with husband Brian Austin Green, opened up about working with Eminem, the Detroit rapper who has a long running beef with her new boyfriend.

She talked about Em in in her  2012 interview that was conducted after the actress starred in the music video of Eminem and Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie".

Asked about her experience working with Marshall Mathers, Megan Fox said: "I've talked to him on the phone and you know, I've never been starstruck, but, I've never been so sweaty talking to someone in my life. I was so nervous talking to him, 'cause I feel that if you make one wrong move with him, you get featured on his next album . "

Check out the video below:



