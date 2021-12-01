 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott seemed to be in hot waters as he failed to gain sympathy from families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy in which 10 people lost their lives.

The relatives of the victims have reportedly snubbed the rapper as they rejected his offer to pay for the funerals.

Two high school students, a man who was trying to save his fiancée and a 9-year-old boy are among 10 people who died after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, authorities said.

A statement released by a representative for Travis said: “Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs and provide further aid for individuals affected by the November 5 tragedy at Astroworld Festival."

However the families of 14-year-old John Hilgert and 27-year-old Danish Baig have rejected the offer, according to reports. While, one family branded the offer a 'slap in the face'.

"We received a written offer from Travis Scott's attorney Dan Petrocelli indicating that he would pay $7,500 in funeral burial costs and my clients are rejecting that, Baig's family lawyer Michael Lyons told TMZ."

Lyons said the Baig's family 'wants Travis nowhere near their son's burial', adding: "[Y]ou can infer that when a parent has to bury their child that they're not really interested in people who may have contributed to that being involved."

Travis Scott seemed to be in trouble as he also faced the backlash form the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount who also said to have rejected Travis' offer of funeral costs.

