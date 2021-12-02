 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: 'Art sheds all political barriers'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’
Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’

Sanam Saeed recently opened up on artists’ efforts in not letting politics come in between the process of strengthening Indo-Pak cultural ties.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor, who is gearing up to win hearts with her digital debut with upcoming show, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, talked with an Indian news agency, PTI via a zoom interview.

During the conversation, the Bachaana actor said, “When it comes to art, we kind of shed ourselves of all politics, of all kind of barriers and obstacles, good work is good work. When artists collaborate, they just want to work with good writers, actors, directors.”

“It’s unfortunate when things come in the way of bridging the gap. But there’s always hope and we always look forward. There always was a glorious past and there will be a glorious future and we will always find a way somehow or the other,” she added.

The London-born actor will also be joined by Sarwat Gilani, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, and others for the upcoming project.

Directed by a British-Indian filmmaker, Meenu Gaur, the show is slated to launch on December 10.

