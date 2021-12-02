 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Indian actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao reunited once again to celebrate their son Azad’s 10th birthday. The adorable family pictures and videos from the birthday celebration were shared online by fan clubs.



In the shared pictures, the 47-year-old filmmaker was dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and light grey jeans in the photographs, and she rocked an edgy new haircut. Her blue highlights were visible in her short hair.

Whereas the Rang De Basanti actor dressed casually on the occasion, wearing a black T-shirt and yellowish-brown slacks.

Moreover, in one video, Azad was flanked by his parents. Aamir said ‘fantastic’ as he tasted some of the birthday cake.

There were other solo photos of the actor and his family members, including his son Junaid and Kiran.

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao announced their split earlier this year after 15 years of marriage.

