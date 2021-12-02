 
entertainment
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spark wedding rumours with new Instagram post

Asghari addressed Spears as his wife in the post ahead of her 40th birthday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's fans believe they have already tied the knot. This is because of the latter's recent Instagram post.

Showering love on the pop star, Asghari addressed Spears as his wife in the post ahead of her 40th birthday.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," the fitness guru, 27, wrote on Wednesday, alongside the photos of the couple giving each other a big smooch and then smiling.

He added, "Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears."

Shortly after, Spears shared a post of her own with the same photos and said she has been "working out" and is feeling "blessed."

"Oh the precious joy today," she wrote. "Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I've been working out and it's real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

