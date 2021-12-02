 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep

While the Queen may have been charmed by the Obamas during their state banquet, she reportedly wanted to conclude their stay so that she could hit the snooze button early.

Speaking to Insider, UK’s former chancellor George Osborne, told audience: "I was at a banquet — the state banquet in Britain for Barack Obama. And the Queen came up to me and said: 'Will you tell the president it's late and I want to go to bed.’"

He added that he was horrified to go over Barack Obama that the visit had concluded as he was having a great time there. 

"And I looked over at — Barack Obama was having a great time, kind of knocking back vodka martinis with his mates, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I'm going to be the person that has to go and tell him to go home.'"

It is pertinent to mention the Obamas went to Buckingham Palace on the Queen’s invite in May 2011. 

More From Entertainment:

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled

More about 'Game of Throne' $30 million prequel that got cancelled
Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert
Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory

Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory
Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'
Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children

Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children
'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake
Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease
Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts

Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts
Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo

Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo
Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all