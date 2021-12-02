 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Squid Games Park Hae-soo to play this character in Money Heist Korean remake
Squid Game's Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

Park Hae-soo, famously known for his role in Squid Game, is all set to star in the Korean version of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

As per Netflix, the actor will be essaying the role of Berlin originally played by Andrés de Fonollosa.

In a video message posted on YouTube, the Squid Game actor expressed high hopes ahead of the show release.

"In the past five years, fans around the world have shown their love for the series. I hope our Korean version also receives your love and support,” said Park in a Korean video message, dressed in a dapper suit and holding one of the show’s signature heist masks. “It is an honor for me to participate in such a wonderful series and above all to make Berlin an amazing character. I’m sure the rest of the cast of the Korean version feels the same way as I do," said Park.


He continued: “As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of ‘Money Heist’ for the great series they have created. We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version of Money Heist with you in 2022.”

He actor then went on to thanks Pedro Alonso for giving him the “famous mask” and promised to give him his after the Korean series end.

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'
Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease
Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep

Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep
Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts

Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts
Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo

Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo
Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul set to welcome his second child

'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul set to welcome his second child
The Weeknd reflects on winning ‘Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year award

The Weeknd reflects on winning ‘Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year award
Dakota Johnson reveals how the ongoing pandemic changed her outlook on life

Dakota Johnson reveals how the ongoing pandemic changed her outlook on life

Hilaria Baldwin says telling kids about ‘Rust’ shooting was ‘heart-wrenching’

Hilaria Baldwin says telling kids about ‘Rust’ shooting was ‘heart-wrenching’
Meghan stresses need for reshaping tabloid industry as she wins ruling in privacy fight

Meghan stresses need for reshaping tabloid industry as she wins ruling in privacy fight

Latest

view all