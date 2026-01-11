Adam Sandler makes fun of his age while receiving AARP Award

Adam Sandler embraced getting older — with his trademark humour — while accepting the Career Achievement Award at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday night.

The actor and comedian was presented with the honour by longtime friend Henry Winkler and quickly addressed what the award represents.

“A lot of people said to me, ‘Sandman, getting an AARP award means that you’re old now.’ To what I say, it’s not because of this award. I’ve got 10 other reasons that you know I am f***ing old,” Sandler joked.

He then had the audience laughing as he listed several of those reasons, including, “The other day, I had to swallow a Viagra to take a piss. And I had to call my doctor because the piss lasted for more than four hours,” and “the font on my phone is so big that my texts can be read by anyone with a window seat on a Delta flight.”

Other jokes included, “At my high school reunion, I spent most of the night saying, ‘I’m so sorry to hear that,’” and “None of my toenails are the same color anymore. If I take my socks off, it looks like a fucking pack of Crayola crayons.”

Sandler also poked fun at awards season fatigue, saying, “When I receive the Academy Awards screeners… I can only stay awake for a combined total of eight minutes.”

During the speech, he thanked his wife Jackie for “staying with me even though no part of my body is where it used to be.”

The Jay Kelly star closed on a hopeful note, joking, “I don’t know how much time I have left — 60, 70 years. 80 tops, maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine.”

Still, he promised fans, “I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead — and at least 25 of them will be good.”