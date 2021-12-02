 
‘Mirzapur’ actor, Brahma Mishra dies of a cardiac arrest, co-stars mourn

Brahma Mishra, who is known for his role of Lalit in a well-acclaimed show, Mirzapur, died of a cardiac arrest, reported news agency ANI on November 2.

According to the police, the actor’s body was found at his home after which an Accidental Death Report (ACD) has been registered.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for autopsy however the reports have not been received yet.

Mourning the death of the co-star, Divyenndu who helms the character of Munna in the drama, dropped his selfie with the late actor.

Sharing the hearth-wrenching news with his followers, he captioned the post, “RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him everyone,”

As soon as the post was up on Instagram, fans and other mates from media fraternity started sharing their condolences.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma also shared a tribute on her IG Story in which she penned down, “ RIP Brahma. Very lucky to have known and worked with you.”

The official account of the platform that streamed the show also dropped a tribute for the deceased, stating, "Brahma Mishra, our Lalit thank you for making us laugh, thank you for making us cry. thank you for always reminding us the loyalty & love a friendship holds. RIP, always in our heart."



