Thursday Dec 02 2021
Selena Gomez details how she takes care of her mental health

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Selena Gomez got candid about her mental health struggles as she shared a few tricks and tips that help her out.

In an Instagram video, uploaded by Wondermind on November 30, the singer explained, “Sometimes I'm not good at it. "I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

"What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone," she said.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also talked about further exploring our emotions. 

She said, "So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."

Last but not least, Gomez also emphasized on the importance of working out as she stated, "I hate working out. It is not fun, but I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration but also just energy out and it feels so good."


