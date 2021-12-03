 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Kate Middleton left fuming over Prince William's 'questionable' habits: report

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Kate Middleton once reportedly issued Prince William an ultimatum over his ‘shocking’ lifestyle habits during their dating years.

For those unversed, it all began after Prince William was photographed dancing on a podium next to another woman, barely days after being snapped at a nightclub in town.

A close pal of the royal made this claim and according to Express, she admitted, “Kate told William that he was making her look bad.”

"She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and, for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering.”

"But after his recent behaviour, she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own.”

"She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image. She gave him quite a pasting. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her."

A family friend of Kate also chimed into the interview and admitted, Kate rose above all the rumours and just laughed them off, but something recently snapped in her.”

"She was irritated when she read about his flirting in Bournemouth and she wasn't best pleased to hear about the blonde he ended up with on the dance floor at Boujis."

