Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

A representative image.
A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped an accident at the Islamabad airport after the aircraft was hit by a bird during landing. 

The plane was carrying over 150 passengers from Karachi. 

After a slight delay, as the private airline's engineers had to do repair work, the plane was to fly back to Karachi.

The spokesperson of the private airline said the bird hit the landing gear.

As a result of the bird strike, the plane was slightly damaged, said the spokesperson, adding that the Islamabad-Karachi flight would now take off behind schedule.

'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC

Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%

Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House

Shaukat Tarin files nomination papers eyeing Senate seat

Pakistan rejects India's 'mischievous spin' given to Kartarpur photoshoot

Disqualification case: ECP grants Faisal Vawda extension for submitting arguments in writing

NCOC urges provinces to speed up vaccinations amid Omicron threat

Dengue deaths this year more than double of 2019 tally

Skardu airport starts international flights today

Opposition decides to boycott in-camera briefing on national security

Understanding morality

