 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone drops photos in saree, Ranveer Singh says 'death hi hogayi'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Deepika Padukone drops stunning monochrome photos,Ranveer Singh says death hi ho gai
Deepika Padukone drops stunning monochrome photos,Ranveer Singh says 'death hi ho gai'

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has left her husband smitten with latest photos in a saree.

Deepika, who boasts a following of 62.8 million on Instagram, turned to her photo-sharing app on Thursday to share a thread of monochrome photos with her fans.The 35-year-old paired her look with open tresses and a pair of pearl earrings.

Deepika's post was quick to garner love from her fans, however it was husband Ranveer Singh's comment that sparked frenzy.

"DATH hi hog’yiiiii," he commented on Deepika's stunning snaps. Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also went on to praise the diva. However, she simply wrote the letter ‘O’ in the comments section.

Take a look: 



