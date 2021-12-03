Alec Baldwin on meeting Halyna Hutchins' kid: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'

Alec Baldwin on painful meeting with Halyna Hutchins' kids: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'

American actor Alec Baldwin is touching upon the heartache he witnessed after meeting deceased cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' kids.

Speaking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, Baldwin spoke exclusively about the Rust shooting tragedy on October 21, that led to the devastating passing of Huthchins.

"Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin before Stephanopoulos inquired, "What could you possibly say to him?"

"I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are,' " said Baldwin, who himself fathers seven kids. "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

"I told him, I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate,' " he said.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Baldwin went on to praise Hutchins as "someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], liked by everyone who worked with and admired."

