Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Prince Harry and father Charles have decided to put their differences aside as they start to talk again.

A royal insider confirmed the father-son duo are back in communication with each other.

“Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” a royal insider told Page Six.

“I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open," the source added.

Still, the insider admitted, “I don’t think it’s all roses. It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.”

Earlier this week, a new book titled Brothers and Wives, by Christoper Andersen, claimed that Charles was the royal who made remarks about Archie's skin colour, as mentioned by Harry and Meghan in their bombshell Oprah chat.

The book alleged that Charles sparked a feud with Harry and Meghan — who is biracial — after asking his wife, Camilla: “What do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Buckingham Palace denied all such accusations in a statement released. A high-placed source told The Post, “I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don’t want to give this book any more oxygen.”