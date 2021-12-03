Ali Fazal to star alongside Gerard Butler in action thriller 'Kandahar'

Fazal has previously worked with Judi Dench in 'Victoria and Abdul' and Gal Gadot in 'Death on the Nile'

Indian actor Ali Fazal has bagged yet another Hollywood role and will be seen next to Gerard Butler in an upcoming action thriller titled Kandahar, reported Collider.

The Ric Roman Waugh directorial is based on former military intelligent officer Mitchell LaFortune’s experiences at the Defense intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Both Waugh and LaFortune worked together to develop the film’s screenplay.

According to reports, Butler will lead the film in the role of an undercover CIA agent who enters enemy territory in Afghanistan and needs to make it to Kandahar to be rescued.

This is far from being Fazal’s first time in a big Hollywood film; he had a cameo in Fast and Furious 7, starred alongside Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, and will be seen in the upcoming film Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, etc.