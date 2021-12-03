 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Falak Shabir makes sure Sarah Khan gets a rose even in flight: Watch

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Shabir even enlisted the help of a flight attendant to make sure he didn't miss the ritual

Falak Shabir kept up his rose-giving ritual with wife Sarah Khan even in flight, even if meant enlisting the help of a flight attendant. 

In a latest video doing the rounds on social media, the Zindagi singer and Sarah are seen with daughter Alyana in an airplane, when a flight attendant comes up to them with a rose. 

Greeting them with a Salam and a rose in hand, the man can be heard saying, "Rasam tou puri karlen (Please complete the ritual)." 


Falak then puts the rose on his baby Alyana, to which the man replies, "Now she's the one." 

The adorable video was first shared by Falak with the caption, "Even if I forget, people remind me to give her a rose." 

It was then reshared by the couple's adoring fans with many wondering who their cameraman is.

Watch the video:



